REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,300 Rent You In Lincoln Square, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Lincoln Square?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $3,300 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a look at the listings, below.

53 West 72nd St., #5g




Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 53 West 72nd St. (at Columbus Ave. & W 73rd St.). In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.

Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

600 W 58th St., #7e



Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 600 W 58th St. It's listed for $3,254 / month. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management.

In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and floor-to-ceiling windows. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

120 Riverside Blvd., #9b




Here's a 680-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 120 Riverside Blvd. that's going for $3,250 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, plenty of closet space and stainless steel appliances.

The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry, a residents lounge and concierge service. Pets aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)

130 W 67th St., #24F




Located at 130 W 67th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom coop that's also listed for $3,250/ month. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and ample natural light.

The building features on-site laundry, storage space, concierge service and a doorman. Pets aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island set to face Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More News