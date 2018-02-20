What Does $3,300 Rent You In Lincoln Square, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $3,300 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
53 West 72nd St., #5g
Listed at $3,300 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 53 West 72nd St. (at Columbus Ave. & W 73rd St.). In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances.
Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
600 W 58th St., #7e
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 600 W 58th St. It's listed for $3,254 / month. The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management.
In the furnished apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and floor-to-ceiling windows. Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
120 Riverside Blvd., #9b
Here's a 680-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 120 Riverside Blvd. that's going for $3,250 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, granite countertops, plenty of closet space and stainless steel appliances.
The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, storage space, secured entry, a residents lounge and concierge service. Pets aren't welcome. (See the full listing here.)
130 W 67th St., #24F
Located at 130 W 67th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom coop that's also listed for $3,250/ month. In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and ample natural light.
The building features on-site laundry, storage space, concierge service and a doorman. Pets aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.