What does $3,300 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $3,300/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
143 E. 13th St., #2 (East Village)
Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 143 E. 13th St., #2.
The unit includes hardwood flooring, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a pantry, a decorative fireplace, antique sinks and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
West 76th Street and Columbus Avenue (Upper West Side)
Located at West 76th Street and Columbus Avenue, here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $3,300/month.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, exposed brick, a spiral staircase, heating units, stainless steel appliances and a terrace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
9 White St., #309 (Bushwick South)
Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9 White St., #309.
The building features a roof deck. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, a loft area and floor-to-ceiling windows. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
351 E. 60th St., #699 (Upper East Side)
Then, there's this studio apartment situated at 351 E. 60th St., #699. It's listed for $3,300/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a stove. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
