What does $3,300 rent you in New York City, today?

143 E. 13th St., #2. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a rental in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $3,300/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

143 E. 13th St., #2 (East Village)




Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 143 E. 13th St., #2.

The unit includes hardwood flooring, exposed brick, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, a pantry, a decorative fireplace, antique sinks and built-in storage features. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

West 76th Street and Columbus Avenue (Upper West Side)




Located at West 76th Street and Columbus Avenue, here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $3,300/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, exposed brick, a spiral staircase, heating units, stainless steel appliances and a terrace. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

9 White St., #309 (Bushwick South)




Listed at $3,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 9 White St., #309.

The building features a roof deck. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, a loft area and floor-to-ceiling windows. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

351 E. 60th St., #699 (Upper East Side)




Then, there's this studio apartment situated at 351 E. 60th St., #699. It's listed for $3,300/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. The unit features hardwood flooring, air conditioning and a stove. Both cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
