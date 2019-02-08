What does $3,400 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in New York City if you're on a budget of $3,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
561 10th Ave., #43E (Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square)
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 561 10th Ave., #43E. It's listed for $3,400/month.
The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and a resident lounge. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
86 Fleet Place, #2H (Fort Greene)
Here's a studio apartment at 86 Fleet Place, #2H that's also going for $3,400/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
300 Albany St., #3E (Battery Park City)
Located at 300 Albany St., #3E, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,400/month.
In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and new kitchen appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center and concierge service. Pets are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
125 Church St., #5 (Tribeca)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 125 Church St., #5 that's going for $3,400/month.
The building has on-site laundry, a door person and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, generous closet space and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
340 E. 66th St., #33K (Upper East Side)
Located at 340 E. 66th St., #33K, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,400/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher and built-in storage features. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
