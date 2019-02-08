REAL ESTATE

What does $3,400 rent you in New York City, today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in New York City if you're on a budget of $3,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

561 10th Ave., #43E (Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square)






Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 561 10th Ave., #43E. It's listed for $3,400/month.

The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and a resident lounge. In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

86 Fleet Place, #2H (Fort Greene)





Here's a studio apartment at 86 Fleet Place, #2H that's also going for $3,400/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, garden access and a balcony. Building amenities include garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

300 Albany St., #3E (Battery Park City)






Located at 300 Albany St., #3E, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,400/month.

In the furnished unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors and new kitchen appliances. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center and concierge service. Pets are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

125 Church St., #5 (Tribeca)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 125 Church St., #5 that's going for $3,400/month.

The building has on-site laundry, a door person and an elevator. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, generous closet space and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

340 E. 66th St., #33K (Upper East Side)






Located at 340 E. 66th St., #33K, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,400/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher and built-in storage features. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. Pets are not allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
