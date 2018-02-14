REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,700 Rent You In Battery Park City, Today?

Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Battery Park City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you're on a budget of $3,700 / month. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

225 Rector Pl., #8k




Listed at $3,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom condo is located at 225 Rector Pl. In the condo, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet.

The building offers on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and concierge service. Cats and dogs aren't allowed. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

395 South End Ave., #82




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 395 South End Ave. It's listed for $3,698 / month for its 874-square-feet of space. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

70 Battery Pl., #207




Located at 70 Battery Pl., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,600/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, both air conditioning and central heating, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, a doorman and concierge service. Both cats and dogs are allowed. (See the complete listing here.)
---

