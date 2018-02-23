What Does $3,700 Rent You In New York City, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $3,700 / month on rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Take a look at the listings, below.
99 Gold St., #66k (Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan)
Listed at $3,700 / month, this 988-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 99 Gold St. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and floor-to-ceiling windows. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
165 E 61st St., #4d (Upper East Side-Carnegie Hill)
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment situated at 165 E 61st St. It's also listed for $3,700 / month. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, abundant closet space and stainless steel appliances. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
15 Cliff St., #37 (Battery Park City-Lower Manhattan)
Here's a 710-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 15 Cliff St. that's going for $3,700 / month. The building has a fitness center and a roof deck. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pets aren't permitted. (See the full listing here.)
210 E 35th St., #5B (Murray Hill-Kips Bay)
Next, check out this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's located at 210 E 35th St. (at 2nd Ave. & 3rd Ave.). It's listed for $3,700 / month. In the unit, you'll have hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher and plenty of natural light. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator and a doorman; Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
515 West 38th St., #J (Hell's Kitchen)
Located at 515 West 38th St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $3,700/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, quartz countertops and stainless steel appliances. The building has outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and a residents lounge. Good news for pet owners: cats and dogs are welcome. (See the complete listing here.)
158 West 83rd St., #1BR (Upper West Side)
Here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 158 West 83rd St. (at Amsterdam Ave. & W 83rd St.) that's going for $3,700 / month. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet.
Hairball alert: feline friends are permitted. (See the full listing here.)
