What Does $3,700 Rent You In the Upper East Side, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $3,700 / month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.
62 East 66th St., #1RR
Listed at $3,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment is located at 62 East 66th St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and garden access. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)
165 E 61st St., #4d
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 165 E 61st St. It's also listed for $3,700 / month. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.
Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
266 E 78th St., #10
Located at 266 E 78th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,650/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
