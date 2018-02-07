REAL ESTATE

What Does $3,700 Rent You In the Upper East Side, Today?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in the Upper East Side?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $3,700 / month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

62 East 66th St., #1RR




Listed at $3,700 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1.5-bathroom apartment is located at 62 East 66th St. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a fireplace and garden access. Hairball alert: cats are permitted. (See the complete listing here.)

165 E 61st St., #4d




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 165 E 61st St. It's also listed for $3,700 / month. The building has on-site laundry, outdoor space and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and plenty of natural light.

Unfortunately, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)

266 E 78th St., #10




Located at 266 E 78th St., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $3,650/ month. In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't permitted. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Astoria?
What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?
NY woman's security deposit check keeps getting lost in mail
The cheapest apartment rentals in Kips Bay, right now
What's the cheapest rental available in Midtown?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Show More
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Staten Island facing Honolulu in the Little League World Series
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
More News