What Does $3,700 Rent You In Yorkville, Today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in this New York City neighborhood if you've got $3,700 / month earmarked for your rent. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Read on for the listings.
445 E 80th St., #3f
Listed at $3,650 / month, this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 445 E 80th St. (at East 80th St. & York Ave.). In the apartment, look for granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and plenty of storage space.
The building boasts garage parking, on-site laundry, bike storage and on-site management. Cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
305 East 86th St.
Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment located at 305 East 86th St. It's listed for $3,620 / month. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management.
In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Unfortunately, pets aren't welcome. (Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
303 East 83rd St., #21d
Here's an 809-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment at 303 East 83rd St. that's going for $3,605 / month. In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and spacious closets.
The building features a fitness center and package service. Sadly, cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. To make this work possible, we may include affiliate advertising links that earn us a commission in articles.