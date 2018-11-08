What does $3,900 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in New York City if you're on a budget of $3,900/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
West 28th Street and Seventh Avenue (Chelsea)
Listed at $3,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at West 28th Street and Seventh Avenue.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, a door person, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you will find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, large windows, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and is a haven for transit riders.
250 W. 19th St., #7O (Chelsea)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 250 W. 19th St., #7O that's also going for $3,900/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. The furnished unit boasts hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and a dishwasher. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
60 Water St., #806 (Dumbo)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 60 Water St., #806. It's listed for $3,900/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the unit, you'll get floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast island and in-unit laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
11 Waverly Place, #11C (Greenwich Village)
Listed at $3,900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 11 Waverly Place, #11C.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator. The apartment features air conditioning, hardwood flooring and high ceilings. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
468 Henry St., #3 (Carroll Gardens-Columbia Street-Red Hook)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode located at 468 Henry St., #3. It's listed for $3,900/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, air conditioning and in-unit laundry. Pets are not allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
