What does $4,200 rent you in Midtown, today?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Midtown is currently hovering around $3,200.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $4,200 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
East 31st Street
Listed at $4,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at East 31st Street.
In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent and a $1,000 security deposit.
333 E. 54th St., #6M
Located at 333 E. 54th St., #6M, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $4,200/month.
In the furnished unit, you can expect natural light, central air conditioning and garden access. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
146 W. 57th St., #53F
Listed at $4,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 146 W. 57th St., #53F.
In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, natural light, generous closet space and stainless steel appliances. The building features garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and concierge service. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
18 W. 48th St., #10A
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo located at 18 W. 48th St., #10A. It's listed for $4,200/month.
In the furnished condo, you'll find in-unit laundry. Building amenities include an elevator, a doorman and fitness center. Pets are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
1 Mitchell Place, #14D
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1 Mitchell Place, #14D that's going for $4,108/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, a fitness center and an elevator. In the furnished unit, expect hardwood floors, natural light and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
