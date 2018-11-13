What does $4,200 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City with a budget of $4,200/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
West 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue (Upper West Side)
Listed at $4,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at West 89th Street and Amsterdam Avenue.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you can expect high ceilings, hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue (Flatiron)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at West 14th Street and Sixth Avenue. It's also listed for $4,200/month.
The building offers a fitness center, a roof deck and an elevator. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, large windows, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
East 32nd Street and Second Avenue (Kips Bay)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at East 32nd Street and Second Avenue that's going for $4,200/month.
The unit features high ceilings, large windows, hardwood and tile flooring, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabientry. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
East 29th Street and Fifth Avenue (Midtown)
Located at East 29th Street and Fifth Avenue, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $4,200/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, closet space, stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
152 Ludlow St., #PHB (Lower East Side)
Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 152 Ludlow St., #PHB. It's listed for $4,200/month.
The building features on-site laundry, a roof deck, an elevator, a door person and storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and garden access. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)