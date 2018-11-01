What does $4,300 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in New York City if you're on a budget of $4,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
9 Barrow St., #4C1 (West Village)
Listed at $4,300/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop is located at 9 Barrow St., #4C1.
The building features on-site laundry, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, marble countertops and a breakfast bar. Animals are not allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.
145 E. 16th St., #6PN (Gramercy)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 145 E. 16th St., #6PN. It's also listed for $4,300/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, a door person, an elevator and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
West 98th Street and Amsterdam Avenue (Upper West Side)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at West 98th Street and Amsterdam Avenue that's going for $4,300/month.
The apartment features hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a breakfast island and a balcony. The building has garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
Third Avenue and East 55th Street (Midtown)
Next, check out this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment that's located at Third Avenue and East 55th Street. It's listed for $4,300/month.
Apartment amenities include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, an elevator and storage space. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
86th Street and Central Park West (Upper East Side)
Located at 86th Street and Central Park West, here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $4,300/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood and tile floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has excellent transit.
