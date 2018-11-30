REAL ESTATE

What does $4,600 rent you in New York City, today?

200 N. End Ave., #10P. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City with a budget of $4,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

242 W. 53rd St., #11G (Theater District)





This studio apartment is situated at 242 W. 53rd St., #11G. It's listed for $4,600/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and high-end appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

East 68th Street, #9A(Upper East Side)





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at East 68th Street that's also going for $4,600/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and garden access. The building has on-site laundry, a door person and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

1 West St., #2504 (Financial District)





Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1 West St., #2504. It's listed for $4,600/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a roof deck, on-site laundry and storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

19 Barrow St., #3C (West Village)





Listed at $4,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 19 Barrow St., #3C.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Sorry, animal lovers: cats and dogs are not allowed here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

200 N. End Ave., #10P (Battery Park City)






Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 200 N. End Ave., #10P that's going for $4,600/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a fitness center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Boerum Hill, right now?
What does $1,800 rent you in New Rochelle, today?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in White Plains
Explore today's cheapest rentals in the Financial District, New York City
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Alaska earthquake: 7.0-magnitude quake rocks buildings in Anchorage
7-year-old in coma after truck passes school bus
Teacher told NJ 1st graders Santa Claus isn't real
Alaska earthquake leaves Anchorage TV station heavily damaged
Dog missing for 3 days rescued from NY storm drain
Couple from New York discovered dead in Airbnb in Mexico
Charges filed in death of mother who railed against MS-13
Dog food recalled for elevated vitamin D
Show More
Prosecutors: Double-fatal NJ crash began as police pursuit
VIDEO: Aftermath of Alaska earthquake
Trump can't withhold funds from sanctuary cities, NY judge rules
Disgruntled customer burns items with hairspray blowtorch
Marriott: Data breach could affect up to 500 million
More News