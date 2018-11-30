What does $4,600 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City with a budget of $4,600/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
242 W. 53rd St., #11G (Theater District)
This studio apartment is situated at 242 W. 53rd St., #11G. It's listed for $4,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and high-end appliances. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
East 68th Street, #9A(Upper East Side)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at East 68th Street that's also going for $4,600/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and garden access. The building has on-site laundry, a door person and an elevator. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
1 West St., #2504 (Financial District)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 1 West St., #2504. It's listed for $4,600/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a roof deck, on-site laundry and storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
19 Barrow St., #3C (West Village)
Listed at $4,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 19 Barrow St., #3C.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Sorry, animal lovers: cats and dogs are not allowed here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
200 N. End Ave., #10P (Battery Park City)
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 200 N. End Ave., #10P that's going for $4,600/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking and a fitness center. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
