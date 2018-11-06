What does $5,400 rent you in New York City, today?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $5,400/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
12 E. 86th St., #1439 (Upper East Side)
Listed at $5,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 12 E. 86th St., #1439.
The building has on-site laundry, assigned parking, a fitness center and on-site management. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and extra storage space. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
53 Park Place, #PHJ (Tribeca)
Next, there's this studio spot situated at 53 Park Place, #PHJ. It's also listed for $5,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, assigned parking, outdoor space, a fitness center and a roof deck.The apartment features high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, large windows, built-in storage space and hardwood floors. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
West 72nd Street and West End Avenue (Lincoln Square)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at West 72nd Street and West End Avenue that's going for $5,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, recessed lighting and closet space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
242 W. 53rd St., #35F (Theater District)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 242 W. 53rd St., #35F. It's listed for $5,400/month.
The building boasts garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool and a fitness center. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, high ceilings, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
1065 Second Ave., #18D (Midtown)
Listed at $5,400/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1065 Second Ave., #18D.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a fitness center, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)