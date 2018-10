What does $6,300 rent you in New York City, today?

160 W. 24th St., #3E (Chelsea)

400 E. 66th St. (Upper East Side)

1 Irving Place, #G19D (Gramercy)

400 Park Ave. South, #26E (Hudson Yards-Chelsea-Flatiron-Union Square)

Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in New York City if you've got a budget of $6,300/month.Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)---Listed at $6,282/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 160 W. 24th St., #3E.Building amenities include a fitness center, a residents lounge, a roof deck and on-site management. In the unit, you'll find hardwood flooring, spot lighting, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is easy to get around on a bicycle and has excellent transit.(Check out the complete listing here .)Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 400 E. 66th St. It's listed for $6,270/month.The building features on-site laundry, on-site management, a residents lounge, a fitness center and extra storage space. In the furnished apartment, there are tile and carpeted flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted.According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1 Irving Place, #G19D. It's listed for $6,250/month.The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and extra storage space. In the furnished unit, you'll find hardwood and tile floors, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar, floor-to-ceiling windows and in-unit laundry. Pets are not welcome here.Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is great for biking and boasts excellent transit options.(Take a look at the complete listing here .)Located at 400 Park Ave. South, #26E, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's also listed for $6,250/month.Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, floor-to-ceiling windows, a gourmet kitchen, a breakfast bar and closet space. Pets are not allowed.According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.(Take a gander at the complete listing here .)