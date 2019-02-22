What will $1,500 rent you in Bedford Park, right now?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Bedford Park-Fordham North is currently hovering around $1,600.
So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
Grand Concourse & E 196th St #3d
Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Grand Concourse & E 196th St #3d.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Animals are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
2835 Bainbridge Ave., #6E
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2835 Bainbridge Ave., #6E. It's listed for $1,450/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building boasts on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
E 199th and Grand Concourse streets
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at E 199th and Grand Concourse streets that's going for $1,450/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and an eat-in kitchen. The building offers on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
---
