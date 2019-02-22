REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in Bedford Park, right now?

2835 Bainbridge Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Bedford Park-Fordham North?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Bedford Park-Fordham North is currently hovering around $1,600.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,500 / month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

Grand Concourse & E 196th St #3d






Listed at $1,500/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Grand Concourse & E 196th St #3d.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and an eat-in kitchen. Animals are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2835 Bainbridge Ave., #6E






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2835 Bainbridge Ave., #6E. It's listed for $1,450/month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building boasts on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

E 199th and Grand Concourse streets






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at E 199th and Grand Concourse streets that's going for $1,450/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings and an eat-in kitchen. The building offers on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)
---

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What's the cheapest rental available in Elmhurst, right now?
What does $1,900 rent you in New York City, today?
Queen Latifah comes home to redevelop NJ neighborhood
Renting in Asbury Park: What will $1,600 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Mom warns daughter not to come home before LI murder-suicide
Tanker truck crash, fuel spill shuts down NJ highway
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of sex abuse
Patriots owner Robert Kraft charged in Florida prostitution sting
CT man says cop confused hash brown for cellphone
Man captures dog's emotional reaction to 'The Lion King' movie
Jussie Smollett's character to be removed from 'Empire', producers say
8-year-old boy dies hours after being diagnosed with flu
Show More
Conviction overturned for man in 2001 Brooklyn strip club murder
Suspect caught after woman uses coffee to stop rape attempt
NYPD officers get one of their cutest investigations
Powerful 7.5-magnitude quake hits southern Ecuador
Suspect arrested in spree of more than 50 NJ burglaries
More News