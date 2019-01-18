What will $1,500 rent you in Mount Vernon, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in Mount Vernon if you're on a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
14 Elm St.
Listed at $1,500/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 14 Elm St.
In the unit, expect an eat-in kitchen, generous closet space and hardwood floors. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
North Third and East Sidney avenues
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at North Third and East Sidney avenues. It's listed for $1,475/month for its 625 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, garage parking and an elevator. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, ample closet space and wooden cabinetry. Both cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental, but there is a $200 pet fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
663 Locust St., #4C
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop at 663 Locust St., #4C that's going for $1,450/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood flooring, granite countertops, an eat-in kitchen, air conditioning and white appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the full listing here.)