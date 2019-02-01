REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in Mount Vernon, right now?

40 E. Sidney Ave., #3. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mount Vernon?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Mount Vernon with a budget of $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

232 Westchester Ave., #3






Listed at $1,500/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 232 Westchester Ave., #3.

The unit boasts stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and white cabinets. The building offers on-site laundry and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

14 Elm St.





Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 14 Elm St. It's also listed for $1,500/month for its 700 square feet of space.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, generous closet space and large windows. Pets are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

40 E. Sidney Ave., #3 (Downtown)






Here's a studio apartment at 40 E. Sidney Ave., #3 that's going for $1,475/month.

In the unit, anticipate natural light, stainless steel appliances and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

663 Locust St., #4C





Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop that's located at 663 Locust St., #4C. It's listed for $1,450/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building features parking for an additional monthly fee. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodline
REAL ESTATE
Renting in New York City: What will $1,900 get you?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in White Plains
Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,800 get you?
What does $2,300 rent you in White Plains, today?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Lawyers: Brooklyn inmates stuck in dark, freezing cells
Police: Missing Bronx teen believed to be with registered sex offender
Brooklyn high school basketball coach charged with shooting parent
Dog goes missing during walk, escapes through Lincoln Tunnel
Seinfeld sued by company claiming he sold fake Porsche
Doctors remove 98 percent of massive growth on preschooler's face
Police looking for man who robbed Dunkin' Donuts with child
NJ workers left jobless after devastating Marcal Paper Mill fire
Show More
Man attacked outside puppy store on Long Island
Virginia governor apologizes after racist yearbook image emerges
Tekashi 6ix9ine pleads guilty, admits gang membership
Manhole fire damages vehicles, cuts power in Boerum Hill
Uber raising prices in New York City
More News