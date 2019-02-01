What will $1,500 rent you in Mount Vernon, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down housing in Mount Vernon with a budget of $1,500/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
232 Westchester Ave., #3
Listed at $1,500/month, this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 232 Westchester Ave., #3.
The unit boasts stainless steel appliances, high ceilings, hardwood flooring and white cabinets. The building offers on-site laundry and storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
14 Elm St.
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 14 Elm St. It's also listed for $1,500/month for its 700 square feet of space.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, generous closet space and large windows. Pets are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
40 E. Sidney Ave., #3 (Downtown)
Here's a studio apartment at 40 E. Sidney Ave., #3 that's going for $1,475/month.
In the unit, anticipate natural light, stainless steel appliances and closet space. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Feline companions are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
663 Locust St., #4C
Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop that's located at 663 Locust St., #4C. It's listed for $1,450/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. The building features parking for an additional monthly fee. Pets are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
