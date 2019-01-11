REAL ESTATE

What will $1,500 rent you in Yonkers, right now?

237 N. Broadway, #6E. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Yonkers?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in Yonkers if you've got $1,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

Bronx River Road






First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Bronx River Road. It's listed for $1,500/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. In the unit, there are hardwood and tiled flooring, white appliances, high ceilings, air conditioning and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

237 N. Broadway, #6E






Next, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop that's located at 237 N. Broadway, #6E. It's also listed for $1,500/month.

The building boasts on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the apartment, you can find hardwood flooring, high ceilings, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

911 McLean Ave.






Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 911 McLean Ave. It's listed for $1,450/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. The unit features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, wooden cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a $100 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
