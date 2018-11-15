What will $1,600 rent you in Asbury Park, right now?

We've rounded up the latest winter-only rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in Asbury Park with a budget of $1,600/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1205 Heck St.
Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot is located at 1205 Heck St.
The house boasts a washer and dryer, hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a front porch. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent. This rental is available now until May 15.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable and is quite bikeable.
300 Deal Lake Drive, #13
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo located at 300 Deal Lake Drive, #13.It's listed for $1,550/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. The apartment features granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent. The unit is available now through June 30.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable and is bikeable.
303 Fourth Ave., #201
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 303 Fourth Ave., #201 that's also going for $1,550/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get a dishwasher, a balcony, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry. Pets are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent. The condo is available now until May 15.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable and is quite bikeable.
