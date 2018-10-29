What will $1,600 rent you in White Plains, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in White Plains if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
16 Minerva Place, #3E
First, listed at $1,600/month is this 770-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 16 Minerva Place, #3E.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space and a fitness center. The unit has brand-new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood floors. Hairball alert: cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
30 Lake St., #7E
Next, there's this studio condo over at 30 Lake St., #7E. It's listed for $1,575/month for its 533 square feet of space.
The building boasts on-site laundry, assigned parking and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood flooring, air conditioning and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #3M
Then, here's a studio apartment at 1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #3M that's going for $1,550/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, closet space and ample natural light. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)