REAL ESTATE

What will $1,600 rent you in Yonkers, right now?

440 Warburton Ave., #5B. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Yonkers?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in Yonkers if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

36 Yonkers Ave. (Nodine Hill)






Listed at $1,600/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 36 Yonkers Ave.

The building has secured entry. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, high ceilings and ceiling fans. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

43 Amberson Ave., #1C (Ludlow)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 43 Amberson Ave., #1C. It's also listed at $1,600/month for its 700 square feet of space.

The building offers on-site laundry. In the apartment, expect air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a modern kitchen. Animals are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

107 Glen Road, #3e






Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 107 Glen Road, #3e, that's going for $1,575/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, expect carpeting and tile flooring, wooden cabinetry and ample closet space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

440 Warburton Ave., #5B






Finally, check out this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom co-op that's located at 440 Warburton Ave., #5B. It's listed for $1,550/month.

In the unit, you'll find air conditioning, an updated kitchen and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
