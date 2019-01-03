What will $1,700 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in New York City if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
538 Gates Ave., #2 (Bedford)
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 538 Gates Ave., #2.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, outdoor space and extra storage space. The unit features an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, heating units and white appliances. Animals are not welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
436 New York Ave., #E4 (Crown Heights South)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 436 New York Ave., #E4. It's also listed for $1,700/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and outdoor space. In the unit, you'll get hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, large closets, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are welcome on this property. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1230 Flatbush Ave. (Flatbush)
Located at 1230 Flatbush Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,700/month.
The building offers on-site management, on-site laundry and secured entry. In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, high ceilings, large closets, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
18-40 25th Road, #three (Old Astoria)
Listed at $1,700/month, this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 18-40 25th Road, #three.
The building features on-site laundry, on-site management and outdoor space. In the unit, you can anticipate an open living room floor plan, high ceilings, many windows, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
From the listing:
3rd Floor in a 6-family house Heat and Hot water are included Extra Large Living Room Twin-sized bedroom (on a small side) Perfect for 1-2 people max 1 Block from Astoria park 10 min to N/W trains Call, text or email local agents to view the place. Prospective tenants must be qualified and show proof of income/good credit Call or text local agents to show you the place: Dmitry Marina
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
