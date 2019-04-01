Real Estate

What will $1,700 rent you in Sunset Park, this month?

39th Street and 4th Avenue. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Sunset Park?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Sunset Park is currently hovering around $1,899.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $1,700/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

39th Street and 4th Avenue







Listed at $1,700/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 39th Street and 4th Avenue.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and ample closet space. The building features outdoor space. Animals are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

674 47th St., #3C







Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 674 47th St., #3C. It's also listed for $1,700/month.

In the unit, expect high ceilings and ample closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4815 4th Ave., #3D





Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4815 4th Ave., #3D that's going for $1,700/month.

The unit boasts natural light and exposed brick. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the full listing here.)

22nd Street and 6th Avenue







Next, check out this 450-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 22nd Street and 6th Avenue. It's listed for $1,650/month.

In the unit, you'll have hardwood flooring. The building boasts an elevator, outdoor space and on-site laundry. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

6th Avenue and 48th Street, #3







Located at 6th Avenue and 48th Street, #3, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,650/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
---

