What will $1,700 rent you in Yonkers, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating an apartment in Yonkers if you've got $1,700/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1160 Midland Ave., #10M
Listed at $1,700/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1160 Midland Ave., #10M.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, assigned parking, an elevator and on-site management. The unit boasts hardwood floors, natural light and closet space. Cats and dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
116 Webster Ave., #1R (Nodine Hill)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 116 Webster Ave., #1R. It's also listed for $1,700/month for its 850 square feet of space.
The apartment has hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and generous closet space. The building boasts on-site laundry and assigned parking. This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
Kimball and McLean avenues
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Kimball and McLean avenues that's going for $1,675/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings and a dishwasher. The building has on-site laundry, an elevator and secured entry. Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.
35 Main St. (Getty Square)
Located at 35 Main St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's also listed for $1,675/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, natural light and a tiled bath. Pets are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is somewhat bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
47 Alta Ave., #4D (Park Hill)
Listed at $1,650/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop is located at 47 Alta Ave., #4D.
When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect to see carpeting, air conditioning and a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
