What will $1,800 rent you in Mount Vernon, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in Mount Vernon if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
472 Gramatan Ave., #2-4J
Listed at $1,800/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 472 Gramatan Ave., #2-4J.
The building features on-site laundry. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and generous closet space. Cats are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
33 N. Third Ave., #7E (Downtown)
Next, there's this studio apartment over at 33 N. Third Ave., #7E. It's listed for $1,795/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, an elevator and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. Attention, cat owners: your kitty is welcome here. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
Martin Luther King Boulevard and Warwick Avenue (Mount Vernon Heights)
Then, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Warwick Avenue, that's going for $1,725/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. The building has on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.
