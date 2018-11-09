What will $1,800 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---
266 Washington Ave., #C-12 (Clinton Hill)
Listed at $1,800/month, this studio apartment is located at 266 Washington Ave., #C-12.
In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, closet space and hardwood floors. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator and on-site management. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is great for biking and has excellent transit.
Second Avenue and East 75th Street (Upper East Side)
Next, there's this studio apartment located at Second Avenue and East 75th Street. It's also listed for $1,800/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and two closets. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee that's equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
Ocean Avenue and Avenue J (Midwood)
Located at Ocean Avenue and Avenue J , here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,800/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and garden access. The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a broker's fee that's equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
1911 Dorchester Road, #6C (Flatbush)
Listed at $1,800/month, this 631-square-foot zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1911 Dorchester Road, #6C.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, bay windows and granite counter tops. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and an elevator. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed. Look out for a broker's fee that's equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.
