What will $1,800 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
33-09 31st Ave. (Astoria)
Listed at $1,800/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 33-09 31st Ave.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. The unit boasts hardwood floors, a walk-in closet and high ceilings. Both dogs and cats are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
25-98 Steinway St., #three (Astoria)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 25-98 Steinway St., #three. It's also listed for $1,800/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building includes on-site management and outdoor space. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
172 N. Sixth St., #2 (Williamsburg)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 172 N. Sixth St., #2 that's going for $1,800/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, natural light and wooden cabinetry. Pets are not allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the full listing here.)
48th Street and 43rd Avenue (Hunters Point-Sunnyside-West Maspeth)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 48th Street and 43rd Avenue. It's listed for $1,800/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and an elevator. The unit features stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors and natural light. Cats are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
423 Lincoln Place, #7 (Crown Heights)
Finally, there's this studio apartment over at 423 Lincoln Place, #7. It's listed for $1,800/month.
In the apartment, expect hardwood floors, built-in storage features and stainless steel appliances. The pre-war building comes with an elevator, a lobby and a live-in superintendent. Both dogs and cats are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
(See the complete listing here.)