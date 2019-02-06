What will $1,800 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
21-19 27th St., #two (Steinway)
Listed at $1,800/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 21-19 27th St., #two.
The unit offers hardwood floors, generous closet space, wooden cabinetry and natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed with a deposit. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.
Troy Avenue and Lincoln Place (Crown Heights North)
Next, there's this studio apartment situated at Troy Avenue and Lincoln Place. It's also listed for $1,800/month.
The building features on-site laundry and outdoor space. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
63-94 Austin St., #1J (Rego Park)
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 63-94 Austin St., #1J. It's listed for $1,800/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site management. In the unit, expect hardwood floors, high ceilings and ample closet space. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted on a case-by-case basis. There is no broker's fee associated with this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
