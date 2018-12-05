REAL ESTATE

What will $1,800 rent you in White Plains, right now?

1 Broad Parkway. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in White Plains?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in White Plains if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

1 Broad Parkway, #4L





Listed at $1,795/month, this 975-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop is located at 1 Broad Parkway, #4L.

In the unit, expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a dining area. Building amenities include assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1 S. Broadway, #2G






Here's a 700-square-foot studio apartment at 1 S. Broadway, #2G, that's going for $1,750/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, cabinet space and natural lighting. Animals are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M






Finally, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M. It's listed for $1,767/month.

In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasaher. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Dogs are welcome, though restrictions apply. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineWhite Plains
REAL ESTATE
What will $3,300 rent you in the West Village, right now?
Explore today's cheapest rentals in Elmhurst, New York City
Renting in Yonkers: What will $1,500 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in Lincoln Square, right now
More Real Estate
Top Stories
NYPD: Suspect shot by police after shooting woman in the Bronx
Woman sexually assaulted in front of NYC church, 1 in custody
Driver in deadly hit and run gets time served, family outraged
Raging high-rise fire forces people out of apartments in NJ
Operation Santa takes over airplane hangar at JFK Airport
LIVE: Pres. George HW Bush lies in repose in Houston
Maximum sentence for convicted killer in party stabbing murder
Cardi B announces split from husband Offset on Instagram
Show More
Family confirms body found in Costa Rica is missing woman
Report recommends cannabis tax to fund MTA modernization plan
LI officials accused of forging names for election petitions
USA Gymnastics files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Teacher says Catholic school fired her over her pregnancy
More News