What will $1,800 rent you in White Plains, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in White Plains if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
1 Broad Parkway, #4L
Listed at $1,795/month, this 975-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop is located at 1 Broad Parkway, #4L.
In the unit, expect a dishwasher, hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry and a dining area. Building amenities include assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
1 S. Broadway, #2G
Here's a 700-square-foot studio apartment at 1 S. Broadway, #2G, that's going for $1,750/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, cabinet space and natural lighting. Animals are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M
Finally, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 65 Old Mamaroneck Road, #2M. It's listed for $1,767/month.
In the unit, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning, wooden cabinetry and a dishwasaher. The building offers assigned parking and on-site laundry. Dogs are welcome, though restrictions apply. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.
