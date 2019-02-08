What will $1,800 rent you in White Plains, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating housing in White Plains if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
2 Greenridge Ave., #3K
Listed at $1,800/month, this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 2 Greenridge Ave., #3K.
The unit boasts hardwood floors, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and an elevator. Animals are not welcome. There is no leasing fee associated with this rental.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
27 Oakwood Ave., #2
Here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 27 Oakwood Ave., #2 that's going for $1,775/month.
Apartment amenities include closet space, a ceiling fan and carpeting. The building boasts garage parking. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
155 Harding Ave., #3F
Then, located at 155 Harding Ave., #3F, here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,750/month.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and assigned parking for an additional $75 per month. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: this spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
