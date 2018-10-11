What will $1,900 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
777 St. Marks Ave., #3G (Crown Heights North)
Listed at $1,900/month, this studio apartment is located at 777 St. Marks Ave., #3G.
The unit features in-unit laundry, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, closet space and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is easy to get around on a bicycle and is a haven for transit riders.
500 W. 148th St. (Hamilton Heights)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 500 W. 148th St. that's also going for $1,900/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and an elevator. The apartment features hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, central heating and air conditioning, a dishwasher and white appliances. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
20 Magaw Place, #38 (Washington Heights)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 20 Magaw Place, #38. It's listed for $1,900/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and on-site management. In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, heating and air conditioning units and hardwood flooring. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
448 E. 74th St., #3b (Upper East Side)
Located at 448 E. 74th St., #3b, here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,900/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, both air conditioning and heating units, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
8020 Bay Parkway, #B36 (Bensonhurst West)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 8020 Bay Parkway, #B36 that's going for $1,900/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood and tile flooring, recessed lighting, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Both cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and has excellent transit.
