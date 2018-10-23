What will $1,900 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a place in New York City if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Malcolm X Boulevard and Hancock Street (Stuyvesant Heights)
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Malcolm X Boulevard and Hancock Street. It's listed for $1,900/month.
Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck, secured entry and on-site management. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, closet space and stainless steel appliances. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.
106 Washington Ave., #2c (Clinton Hill)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 106 Washington Ave., #2C that's also going for $1,900/month.
The building has on-site laundry and shared outdoor space. In the apartment, you'll get hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and garden access. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
2 Seaman Ave. (Inwood)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2 Seaman Ave. It's listed for $1,900/month for its 600 square feet of space.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, a fitness center and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, white appliances and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
Seaman Avenue and Cumming Street (Inwood)
Here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Seaman Avenue and Cumming Street that's going for $1,900/month.
On-site laundry is listed as a building amenity. In the light-filled unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, white appliances and ample natural light. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
