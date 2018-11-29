What will $1,900 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Second Avenue and East 92nd Street (Yorkville)
Listed at $1,900/month, this studio apartment is located at Second Avenue and East 92nd Street.
The unit features tile and hardwood flooring, white appliances and closet space. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are allowed on this property. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Malcolm X Boulevard and Hancock Street (Stuyvesant Heights)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Malcolm X Boulevard and Hancock Street. It's also listed for $1,900/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry and secured entry. The apartment features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, marble countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
1367 Dean St., #201 (Crown Heights North)
Here's a studio apartment at 1367 Dean St., #201 that's going for $1,900/month.
The building has on-site laundry and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, high ceilings and air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
98 Kingsland Ave., #A2 (East Williamsburg)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 98 Kingsland Ave., #A2. It's listed for $1,900/month.
The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, high ceilings, air conditioning, closet space and white appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
(See the complete listing here.)
53-57 Metropolitan Ave., #2C (Maspeth)
Located at 53-57 Metropolitan Ave., #2C, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $1,900/month.
Building amenities include extra storage space and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)