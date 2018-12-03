What will $1,900 rent you in White Plains, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in White Plains if you're on a budget of $1,900/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
4 Quarropas St.
First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 4 Quarropas St. It's listed for $1,900/month for its 650 square feet of space.
In the apartment, expect hardwood flooring, air conditioning and closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
111 S. Broadway, #1C
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 111 S. Broadway, #1C. It's listed for $1,875/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, garden access and a balcony. The building has on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator and on-site management. Animals are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B
Located at 1 Old Mamaroneck Road, #6B, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,850/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. Pets are not permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)