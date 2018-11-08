What will $1,900 rent you in Yonkers, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring housing in Yonkers if you've got $1,900/month earmarked for your rent.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
20 Bronxville Glen Drive, #3-5
Listed at $1,900/month, this 1,580-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 20 Bronxville Glen Drive, #3-5.
The building boasts a swimming pool, secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, expect air conditioning, carpeted flooring, a dishwasher and two balconies. Animals are not permitted.
According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
1160 Midland Ave., #10M
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 1160 Midland Ave., #10M, also listed at $1,900/month for its 750 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and garage parking. The apartment features hardwood floors, a dishwasher and wooden cabinetry. Pet lovers are out of luck: cats and dogs are not welcome.
23 Water Grant St., #1D (Getty Square)
Here's a 783-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 23 Water Grant St., #1D, that's going for $1,900/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, air conditioning, a dishwasher and stainless steel appliances. The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center and concierge service. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
