REAL ESTATE

What will $2,000 rent you in White Plains, right now?

1 Bryant Crescent. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in White Plains?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a rental in White Plains with a budget of $2,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

14 Nosband Ave.





Listed at $2,000/month, this 1,150-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 14 Nosband Ave.

The building features a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, prospective tenants can expect hardwood flooring, high ceilings, ceiling fans, recessed lighting, white appliances, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast bar and two closets. Cats and dogs are not allowed at this location.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1 Bryant Crescent




Located at 1 Bryant Crescent, here's a 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,950/month.

The building features assigned parking and secured entry. In the apartment, look for hardwood flooring, recessed lighting, ceiling fans, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry, granite countertops, a wine cooler, a breakfast bar and high ceilings. Animals are not welcome at this location.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

111 S. Broadway





Also listed at $1,950/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 111 S. Broadway.

The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, an elevator, assigned parking and on-site management. Apartment amenities include in-unit laundry, tile floors, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a balcony. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
