What will $2,100 rent you in Long Island City, right now?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Long Island City is currently hovering around $3,000.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got $2,100 / month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
42-20 24th St., #10A
Located at 42-20 24th St., #10A, here's a studio unit that's listed for $2,100/month.
Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a roof deck. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and garden access. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed.
35-07 28th St., #22
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 35-07 28th St., #22. It's listed for $2,099/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The building features on-site laundry, on-site management and secured entry. In the apartment, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet, air conditioning and stainless steel appliances. Animals are not permitted.
24-10 Jackson Ave., #3L
Here's a zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 24-10 Jackson Ave., #3L that's going for $2,095/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. The unit boasts high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
27-19 44th Drive, #16B
Then, check out this zero-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 27-19 44th Drive, #16B. It's listed for $2,085/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and storage space. Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet, a fireplace and garden access. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are permitted.
21-35 33rd Ave., #1
Located at 21-35 33rd Ave., #1, here's a 711-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,050/month.
Building amenities include assigned parking, on-site management and on-site laundry. In the unit, look for hardwood flooring, white appliances, high ceilings and closet space. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
