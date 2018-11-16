REAL ESTATE

What will $2,100 rent you in New York City, right now?

28 Stuyvesant Ave., #1R. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City if you're on a budget of $2,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

7 W. 21st St. (Hudson Yards)





Listed at $2,100/month, this studio apartment is located at 7 W. 21st St.

The building features on-site management, on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, air conditioning and white appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the complete listing here.)

141-2 84th Drive, #4E (Briarwood)






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 141-2 84th Drive, #4E. It's also listed for $2,100/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

28 Stuyvesant Ave., #1R (Bushwick)






Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 28 Stuyvesant Ave., #1R. It's listed for $2,100/month.

The building boasts outdoor space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, bay windows, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and central air conditioning. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

331 W. 87th St., #1 (Upper West Side)





Located at 331 W. 87th St., #1, here's a studio spot that's listed for $2,100/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, you can anticipate built-in storage space, hardwood flooring and white appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Moore Street (Bushwick South)






Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Moore Street that's going for $2,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and a roof deck. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(See the full listing here.)
