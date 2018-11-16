What will $2,100 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down an apartment in New York City if you're on a budget of $2,100/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
7 W. 21st St. (Hudson Yards)
Listed at $2,100/month, this studio apartment is located at 7 W. 21st St.
The building features on-site management, on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, expect hardwood and tile flooring, air conditioning and white appliances. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
141-2 84th Drive, #4E (Briarwood)
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 141-2 84th Drive, #4E. It's also listed for $2,100/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry, an elevator, secured entry and on-site management. The apartment features hardwood floors, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
28 Stuyvesant Ave., #1R (Bushwick)
Then, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 28 Stuyvesant Ave., #1R. It's listed for $2,100/month.
The building boasts outdoor space and secured entry. Apartment amenities include hardwood flooring, bay windows, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and central air conditioning. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
331 W. 87th St., #1 (Upper West Side)
Located at 331 W. 87th St., #1, here's a studio spot that's listed for $2,100/month.
The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space and extra storage space. In the unit, you can anticipate built-in storage space, hardwood flooring and white appliances. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
Moore Street (Bushwick South)
Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Moore Street that's going for $2,100/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, outdoor space and a roof deck. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, large windows, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are permitted here. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
