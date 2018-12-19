What will $2,100 rent you in White Plains, right now? | Hoodline

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding an apartment in White Plains if you've got a budget of $2,100/month.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
61 Davis Ave., #G
Listed at $2,100/month, this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 61 Davis Ave., #G.
The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. In the unit, anticipate hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, a ceiling fan and closet space. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
89 N. Broadway, #221
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo over at 89 N. Broadway, #221. It's listed for $2,050/month for its 776 square feet of space.
The building has assigned parking and outdoor space. In the furnished unit, there are hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and stainless steel appliances. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.
121 Westmoreland Ave.
Here's a 450-square-foot studio spot at 121 Westmoreland Ave. that's also going for $2,050/month.
The furnished unit features hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. The building has assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center and a pet grooming station. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has good transit options.
