What will $2,100 rent you in White Plains, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding housing in White Plains if you don't want to spend more than $2,100/month on rent.
Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
130 N. Kensico Ave., #28
Listed at $2,100/month, this 1,074-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 130 N. Kensico Ave., #28.
In the unit, you'll find a washer and dryer, air conditioning, hardwood flooring, a private balcony and a loft area. The building offers garage parking and extra storage space. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
(See the complete listing here.)
499 N. Broadway, #7M
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom coop located at 499 N. Broadway, #7M. It's also listed for $2,100/month for its 640 square feet of space.
The unit boasts stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, a walk-in shower, carpeted flooring and closet space. Assigned parking is offered as a building amenity. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
121 Westmoreland Ave.
Finally, here's a 450-square-foot studio abode at 121 Westmoreland Ave. that's going for $2,050/month.
In the furnished unit, you'll get hardwood floors, high ceilings, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include assigned parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a bocce court and a residents lounge. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)