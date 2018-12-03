What will $2,200 rent you in Old Astoria, right now?

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,200 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
25-15 Crescent St., #4b
Listed at $2,200/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 25-15 Crescent St., #4b.
In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
11-42 31st Ave., #2
Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 11-42 31st Ave., #2. It's also listed for $2,200/month.
The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: small cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
30-22 32nd St., #4B
Located at 30-22 32nd St., #4B, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The location of the building ensures close proximity to subway lines. Animals are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
25-50 30th Road
Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 25-50 30th Road. It's listed for $2,150/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, central heat and high ceilings. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
