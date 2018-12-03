REAL ESTATE

What will $2,200 rent you in Old Astoria, right now?

11-42 31st Ave. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Old Astoria is currently hovering around $2,300.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,200 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
25-15 Crescent St., #4b






Listed at $2,200/month, this 550-square-foot studio apartment is located at 25-15 Crescent St., #4b.

In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building boasts on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space and secured entry. Good news for cat lovers: kitties are permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

11-42 31st Ave., #2






Next, check out this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 11-42 31st Ave., #2. It's also listed for $2,200/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: small cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

30-22 32nd St., #4B





Located at 30-22 32nd St., #4B, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,200/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a walk-in closet and a balcony. The location of the building ensures close proximity to subway lines. Animals are not permitted. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

25-50 30th Road






Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 25-50 30th Road. It's listed for $2,150/month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, central heat and high ceilings. The building features on-site laundry, secured entry and on-site management. Pets are not welcome. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
