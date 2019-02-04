What will $2,200 rent you in White Plains, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a place in White Plains if you're on a budget of $2,200/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
160 Chatterton Ave., #2D
First, listed at $2,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 160 Chatterton Ave., #2D.
Building amenities include garage parking, an elevator and outdoor space. The unit features an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, generous closet space and stainless steel appliances. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
10 Stewart Place, #5CW
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 10 Stewart Place, #5CW. It's also listed for $2,200/month for its 780 square feet of space.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck and storage space. The apartment boasts a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, recessed lighting, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
10 Cottage Place, #6D
Here's an 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 10 Cottage Place, #6D that's going for $2,200/month.
The building features on-site laundry, garage parking, a fitness center, a roof deck and extra storage space. In the unit, you'll get an open living room floor plan, hardwood flooring, white appliances, wooden cabinetry and a walk-in closet. Animals are not permitted. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
