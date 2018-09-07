What will $2,300 rent you in New York City, right now?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in New York City if you're on a budget of $2,300/month.
Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
Third Avenue and E. 33rd Street (Kips Bay)
Here's this studio apartment over at Third Avenue and E. 33rd Street. It's listed for $2,300/month.
In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and exposed brick. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise" and has excellent transit.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
420 E. 79th St., #11C (Upper East Side)
Here's a studio apartment at 420 E. 79th St., #11C that's also going for $2,300/month.
The apartment features hardwood and tile flooring, closet space, a dishwasher, high ceilings and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator, on-site management and a door person. Pets are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.
(Take a look at the full listing here.)
143 Quincy St., #1 (Bedford)
Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 143 Quincy St., #1. It's listed for $2,300/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, closet space, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are allowed.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
(Check out the complete listing here.)
Cabrini Boulevard (Washington Heights)
There's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Cabrini Boulevard. It's listed for $2,300/month.
The building features on-site laundry, an elevator, storage space and on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, two closets, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, ceiling fans and a breakfast bar. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are permitted.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is relatively bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
222 Montrose Ave. (Williamsburg)
Located at 222 Montrose Ave., #RE, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,300/month.
The apartment offers hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, a loft area, high ceilings and wooden cabinetry. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.
(Check out the complete listing here.)