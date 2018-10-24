REAL ESTATE

What will $2,400 rent you in New Rochelle, right now?

48 Burling Lane. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down a place in New Rochelle if you don't want to spend more than $2,400/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
---

48 Burling Lane, #315






Listed at $2,400/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 48 Burling Lane, #315.

The building offers a fitness center, a dog park, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. The unit features hardwood flooring, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Both cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

100 Harrison St., #205






Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 100 Harrison St., #205. It's listed for $2,350/month for its 871 square feet of space.

The building features assigned parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

555 Main St.





Here's a 1,767-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 555 Main St. that's also going for $2,350/month.

Unit amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome on the property.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)
