What will $2,400 rent you in New Rochelle, right now?

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
48 Burling Lane, #315
Listed at $2,400/month, this 900-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 48 Burling Lane, #315.
The building offers a fitness center, a dog park, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. The unit features hardwood flooring, stainless appliances and quartz countertops. Both cats and dogs are permitted on this property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.
100 Harrison St., #205
Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 100 Harrison St., #205. It's listed for $2,350/month for its 871 square feet of space.
The building features assigned parking. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.
555 Main St.
Here's a 1,767-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 555 Main St. that's also going for $2,350/month.
Unit amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Animals are not welcome on the property.
Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.
