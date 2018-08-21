What will $2,400 rent you in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring a place in New York City if you've got a budget of $2,400/month.
Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
372 Kosciuszko St. (Bedford-Stuyvesant)
Listed at $2,400/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 372 Kosciuszko St.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and extra storage space. In the apartment, expect high ceilings, both central heating and air conditioning, hardwood flooring and a deck. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.
According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
Third Avenue and East 55th Street (Midtown)
Here's a studio apartment at Third Avenue and East 55th Street that's also going for $2,400/month.
Building amenities include on-site laundry and an elevator. In the unit, prospective tenants are promised hardwood and tile floors, large windows, white appliances and wooden cabinetry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.
1209 Dekalb Ave. (Bushwick)
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 1209 Dekalb Ave. It's listed for $2,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. The unit features hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, wooden cabinetry, a breakfast island and recessed lighting. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.
Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
West 46th Street and Ninth Avenue (Hell's Kitchen)
Located at West 46th Street and Ninth Avenue, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,400/month.
The building boasts on-site laundry, on-site management and an elevator. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and wooden cabinetry. Good news for animal lovers: both dogs and cats are allowed here.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.
17 Monitor St. (Williamsburg)
Finally, there's this studio apartment situated at 17 Monitor St. It's listed for $2,400/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, on-site laundry and extra storage space. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a deck, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and ample natural light. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.
