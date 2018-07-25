REAL ESTATE

What will $2,500 rent you in Bedford, right now?

41 Kosciuszko St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Bedford?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Bedford is currently hovering around $2,200.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,500/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

405 Putnam Ave.




Listed at $2,500/month, this studio apartment is located at 405 Putnam Ave.

The building boasts outdoor space and secured entry. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a kitchen island and a renovated bathroom. Electric, heat and water are included in the price of rent. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not permitted here.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

41 Kosciuszko St.




Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 41 Kosciuszko St. It's also listed for $2,500/month.

Building amenities include outdoor space, a fitness center, on-site laundry, a roof deck and extra storage space. In the light-filled unit, there are hardwood flooring, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, wooden cabinetry and air conditioning. For those with furry friends in tow, know that cats and dogs are permitted on this property.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

691 Marcy Ave.




Located at 691 Marcy Ave., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $2,450/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and large windows. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and secured entry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.

(See the complete listing here.)

189 Jefferson Ave.




Then, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 189 Jefferson Ave. It's also listed for $2,450/month for its 700 square feet of space.

In the apartment, you can anticipate high ceilings, in-unit laundry, spacious closets, hardwood flooring, stainless steel appliances, a breakfast bar and stone countertops. Sorry animal lovers, pets are not allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
