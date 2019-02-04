REAL ESTATE

What will $2,500 rent you in New York City, right now?

1068 Fulton St., #3C. | Photo: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in New York City?

We've rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding a rental in New York City if you've got $2,500/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

1068 Fulton St., #3C (Bedford-Stuyvesant)






Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 1068 Fulton St., #3C. It's listed for $2,500/month.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features on-site laundry, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. Cats and dogs are permitted on this property. Don't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

180 Franklin Ave., #111 (Bedford-Stuyvesant)






Here's a studio apartment at 180 Franklin Ave., #111 that's also going for $2,500/month.

The apartment boasts hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator and on-site management. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is a "biker's paradise" and boasts excellent transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

140 E. 46th St., #5T (Midtown)






Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 140 E. 46th St., #5T. It's listed for $2,500/month.

Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry, an elevator and a door person. Both cats and dogs are permitted. Don't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

165 E. 35th St., #F (Murray Hill)






Then, there's this studio apartment over at 165 E. 35th St., #F. It's listed for $2,500/month.

In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building features a door person, an elevator and on-site laundry. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)
