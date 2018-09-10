What will $2,500 rent you in Williamsburg, right now?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Williamsburg is currently hovering around $2,750.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,500 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---
154 Grattan St., #4a
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 154 Grattan St., #4a. It's listed for $2,500/month.
On-site laundry is offered as a building amenity. In the apartment, there are hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, closet space and stainless steel appliances. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
185 S. Fourth St., #8D
Here's a studio apartment at 185 S. Fourth St., #8D that's also going for $2,500/month.
In the unit, you'll get high ceilings, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, floor-to-ceiling windows and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking, a fitness center and a roof deck. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are allowed.
(See the full listing here.)
223 N. Eighth St., #6C
Next, check out this studio apartment that's located at 223 N. Eighth St., #6C. It's listed for $2,500/month.
Apartment amenities include hardwood floors, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a balcony, stainless steel appliances and ample natural light. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking, outdoor space, a fitness center, a roof deck, storage space and a residents lounge. Pets are not welcome.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Berry and North Eighth streets
Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Berry and North Eighth streets. It's listed for $2,500/month for its 700 square feet of space.
The sunny apartment features hardwood floors, wooden cabinetry, closet space and built-in storage features. Building amenities include storage space. Animals are not permitted.
(See the complete listing here.)
325 Kent Ave., #964
Here's a 500-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 325 Kent Ave., #964 that's going for $2,500/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, garage parking, outdoor space, a swimming pool, a fitness center, a roof deck, an elevator, storage space, secured entry and on-site management. In the unit, there are hardwood floors, high ceilings, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and stone countertops. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are welcome.
(See the full listing here.)