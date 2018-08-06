REAL ESTATE

What will $2,600 rent you in Astoria, right now?

23-15 Astoria Blvd. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Astoria?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Astoria is currently hovering around $2,110.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
---

23-15 Astoria Blvd., #3




First up, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 23-15 Astoria Blvd., #3, that's going for $2,600/month.

In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a balcony, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator, a door person, on-site management, outdoor space, a roof deck and extra storage space. Attention, dog owners: Rover is welcome here.

(See the full listing here.)

30th Avenue and 36th Street



Next, check out this 615-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 30th Avenue and 36th Street. It's also listed for $2,600/month.

In the unit, you'll have air conditioning, central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck and extra storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both small dogs and cats are allowed.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

30th Drive and Crescent Street




Located at 30th Drive and Crescent Street, here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,550/month.

In the unit, you can expect central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher and garden access. The building offers an elevator, outdoor space, a residents' lounge, a roof deck, secured entry and extra storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

25-77 36th St., #4R



Listed at $2,550/month as well, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 25-77 36th St., #4R.

In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and extra storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

21-03 31st Ave., #5D




Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 21-03 31st Ave., #5D, that's going for $2,550/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, quartz countertops and hardwood floors. Animals are not welcome.

(See the full listing here.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
realestateHoodlineNew York City
REAL ESTATE
What will $2,500 rent you in the East Village, right now?
Renting in Gramercy: What will $2,700 get you?
The cheapest apartment rentals in the Lower East Side, right now
Renting in Battery Park City: What will $2,500 get you?
More Real Estate
Top Stories
Man who jumped out of restaurant freezer accused in Boston murders
Video shows wild fight break out in Brooklyn nail salon
Investigation into death of baby found in East River
Dog killed trying to protect family from intruder
Body found in Philly in search for missing Bronx mother
AccuWeather Alert: Feeling like 100 degrees outside
3 arrested in arson at playground for kids with special needs
MTA will use a fleet of buses to handle L train shutdown
Show More
2-year-old child rescued from hot car on Long Island
11 killed, dozens wounded in Chicago weekend shootings
College football player from NJ dies after first day of practice
Outrage over red-light camera in Nassau County
NYC Council member convicted of blocking ambulance in protest
More News