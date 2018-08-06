What will $2,600 rent you in Astoria, right now?

According to Walk Score, this New York City neighborhood is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Astoria is currently hovering around $2,110.
So, what might you expect to find if you've got a budget of $2,600 / month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
23-15 Astoria Blvd., #3
First up, here's a 650-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 23-15 Astoria Blvd., #3, that's going for $2,600/month.
In the unit, you'll get hardwood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, wooden cabinetry, a balcony, high ceilings and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, an elevator, a door person, on-site management, outdoor space, a roof deck and extra storage space. Attention, dog owners: Rover is welcome here.
30th Avenue and 36th Street
Next, check out this 615-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 30th Avenue and 36th Street. It's also listed for $2,600/month.
In the unit, you'll have air conditioning, central heating, hardwood flooring, a balcony, high ceilings, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The building offers on-site laundry, outdoor space, a roof deck and extra storage space. Luckily for pet owners, both small dogs and cats are allowed.
30th Drive and Crescent Street
Located at 30th Drive and Crescent Street, here's a 740-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,550/month.
In the unit, you can expect central heating, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a balcony, a dishwasher and garden access. The building offers an elevator, outdoor space, a residents' lounge, a roof deck, secured entry and extra storage space. Both cats and dogs are allowed.
25-77 36th St., #4R
Listed at $2,550/month as well, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 25-77 36th St., #4R.
In the apartment, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, a walk-in closet and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry, outdoor space and extra storage space. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.
21-03 31st Ave., #5D
Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 21-03 31st Ave., #5D, that's going for $2,550/month.
When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry. In the unit, there are a dishwasher, quartz countertops and hardwood floors. Animals are not welcome.
