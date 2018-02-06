REAL ESTATE

What Will $2,600 Rent You In Crown Heights, Right Now?

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Crown Heights?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring an apartment in this New York City neighborhood if you don't want to spend more than $2,600 / month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the neighborhood has to offer, below.

1480 Bedford Ave., #1c




Listed at $2,600 / month, this 650-square-foot 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment is located at 1480 Bedford Ave. In the apartment, you can expect hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, garden access, exposed brick and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Take a look at the complete listing here.)

619 Saint Johns Pl., #2f




Next, there's this 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment over at 619 Saint Johns Pl. It's also listed for $2,600 / month. In the unit, look for hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances and two closets. Cats and dogs aren't welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)

767 Prospect Pl., #3




Located at 767 Prospect Pl., here's a 1-bedroom, 1-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,525/ month. In the unit, you can anticipate hardwood floors, high ceilings, a dishwasher, plenty of natural light and stainless steel appliances. Both cats and dogs are welcome. (Check out the complete listing here.)
---

